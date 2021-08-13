Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

After straightforward discussions between the club and his advisors throughout the summer, the Dutch defender has signed a contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Van Dijk’s new deal is a reward for his constant success since joining the Reds over three and a half years ago, a period during which he established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Van Dijk is the latest Liverpool player to sign a new contract this summer, as the club continues to extend the contracts of its top players.

In recent weeks, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Adrian, have all signed contracts.

Liverpool have made player retention a priority in their summer recruitment plans, and will continue to pursue new contracts for players like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Andy Robertson as Klopp seeks to keep the core of the present group together for the long haul.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool for a club-record £75 million from Southampton in January 2018, has had a significant impact on the club’s fortunes since his arrival from the south coast.

The Netherlands captain was a key member of the team that won the Champions League in 2019, before returning to Anfield in 2020 to help Klopp’s side win their first league title in 30 years.

After sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage in a 2-2 draw with Everton in mid-October, he only made eight appearances last season.

Following a customised recovery plan following surgery at the end of October last year, Van Dijk returned to action after nine months to participate in Liverpool’s pre-season schedule.

Van Dijk was named in the first of two hour-long friendly with Bologna last week after returning as a second-half replacement in the defeat to Hertha Berlin, before making his first appearance at Anfield since October last year at the weekend.

Van Dijk played roughly 70 minutes in the Reds' 1-1 draw with Athletic Club on Sunday and is set to return to the Premier League on Saturday.