Virgil Van Dijk has been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by a former Liverpool player.

Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum’s former Liverpool colleague, deserves to be listed among the best three players in the world, according to Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 30-year-old joined PSG this summer, where he now plays alongside Lionel Messi, and admits that defensive players are sometimes ignored in individual accolades.

Wijnaldum was a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool club that won both the Champions League and the Premier League last season, appearing in all 38 league games.

When asked who he thinks are the three finest players in the world right now, the midfielder praised van Dijk openly, but he also mentioned one of his new PSG teammates.

In an interview with FIFA, he said, “Everyone says Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo because they have controlled the game for 15 years, and the third player is always different.”

“People naturally think of midfielders and forwards when they think of the top players in the world, but we also have fantastic defenders.

“Virgil van Dijk is up there,” says the narrator. At PSG, I now play with [Marco] Verratti, who is incredible.

“People won’t mention him because his job isn’t to score a lot of goals or provide a lot of assists, but what he does in training and on the field is incredible.”

For many years, Verratti has been a talismanic player for PSG, but few would have predicted that Wijnaldum would hold him in such high regard.

The 28-year-old came back from injury to help Italy win the Euros this summer, and he has won every domestic trophy with his side, narrowly losing out on the Champions League in 2020.

Having played alongside Van Dijk for both club and country, Wijnaldum’s praise for the imposing centre-back did not stop there.

“Some fans want to see a ball-playing centre-back,” he explained.

“Some people want a center-back who leads by example and assists his teammates. Some people prefer a center-back who is really good at defending.

“Virgil possesses all of these qualities. He’s right up there with the best of them.