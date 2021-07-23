Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez’s fitness is admitted by Jurgen Klopp: ‘I will not risk it.’

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he has no plans to reinstate Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk into Liverpool’s lineup for their match against Hertha Berlin next week.

On Friday evening, neither player was put in jeopardy as the Reds defeated Mainz 1-0 in their third game of their pre-season tour of Austria.

For the first half, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip paired, before Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio replaced them at the back.

When asked if either Van Dijk or Gomez will be available for Thursday’s match against the Germans, Klopp indicated he would be patient with both defenders as they recuperate from season-ending injuries.

“Unfortunately, I would still be surprised [if they played on Thursday],” Klopp told LFCTV.

“But they look fantastic; it’s just that they play football, so we keep them in training and do the best we can; all we have to do now is wait.

“We have them for the entire season, not just a preseason game.” So I’m not going to risk it for a game; we’ll see.

“We have a lot of preseason games coming up, but I don’t think they’ll play in the next one.”

Late on, Luca Kilian diverted Owen Beck’s cross into his own net to give the Reds their first pre-season win. Klopp was satisfied with what he saw, but admitted it was “far from flawless” at this stage of the summer calendar.

“We always consider what we did the day before and had a double session yesterday, we trained this morning and that’s exactly what you need and that’s how training works, in fact,” he continued.

“You have to do a lot of work, go over everything, and try to play the best football you can.

“It’s pre-season, and I’m satisfied with a lot of scenarios and things I’ve seen, good football, where we passed and moved the ball swiftly against a well-organized team that defends deep, and stuff like that.

“It wasn’t ideal, but it was perfectly acceptable. And I saw the kids fight for a result in the second half, and they got it.” “The summary comes to an end.”