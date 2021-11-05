Virgil van Dijk admits to a Liverpool injury: ‘I’m not sure.’

Virgil van Dijk confesses he doesn’t know when he’ll fully recover from his catastrophic knee injury, but believes he’s in “very good position” as he works to regain his sharpness.

After injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Goodison derby against Everton in October 2020, Van Dijk was forced to sit out for more than nine months.

The centre-back returned to pre-season action and has since played every minute of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign, as well as three Champions League starts.

And the 30-year-old, who is set to start against West Ham United on Sunday, has provided an update on his progress.

“Obviously, it’s not easy at the start of the season because you have to get back into it and get your fitness as high as you can, but now I’m feeling fine,” Van Dijk added.

“It takes a long time to go back to normal. When will I be able to tell if I’m completely normal? I’m not certain. But for the time being, all I can do is keep going.

“Anyone who has had a complex knee injury or researched a serious knee injury knows that it takes a long time to feel completely normal again.”

“In terms of me, I’m fine.” Considering my injury, I’m in excellent shape.” “Everyone’s body is different, and everyone’s rehabilitation is different,” Van Dijk continued, “but the only thing I can say and do is keep continuing and improving.” It will grow better with each passing day, and I agree.

“I realize there’s still a lot to work on, but there’s no good example of a player, or anyone in any industry, who has had a complex knee injury and is going to be back to their best after exactly one year.”

“I think I’m in very decent shape for where I am right now.”

Van Dijk has also stated that he examined the injury and how it had affected other players as part of his recuperation.

“I’m the type of guy who asks a lot of questions to everyone because I want to know everything.”

