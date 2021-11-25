Virgil van Dijk, a Southampton defender, admits ahead of the Liverpool match, ‘One day.’

Virgil van Dijk will face his former team Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, with one player waxing poetic about the Dutchman.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu had a tough start to his Saints career but has since established himself as a fixture in the defense, expressing his love for Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah.

When the Reds signed Van Dijk from Southampton for £75 million in January 2017, they set a new world record for a transfer fee paid for a defender, and that fee now appears to be a bargain in comparison to what the Reds have gone on to achieve.

Van Dijk has had a stellar career on Merseyside, winning the Premier League, Champions League, and the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award in 2018-19.

The Ghanaian defender aspires to follow in the footsteps of the guy widely considered as the world’s best defender.

“Virgil is a really good central defender,” Salisu stated. “I would say he is one of the top central defenders in the world.”

“I aspire to be like him one day, especially in terms of how he plays, his confidence, and how he leads the team.”

Before his high-profile move to Anfield, Van Dijk made 80 appearances for the Saints.