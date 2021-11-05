Viewers familiar with Coronation Street and EastEnders may recognize Emmerdale’s newbie.

Emmerdale viewers were treated to a newcomer this week, although some of them may have seen her before.

Hazel made an appearance in the community to pay her respects to Andrea during her memorial service.

When she claimed to be the legal guardian of Andrea’s child Millie, meaning she could take her away from her grandma Kim Tate, she drove viewers into a frenzy.

Hazel, on the other hand, may be recognized from somewhere else.

Kate Anthony, who portrayed Pam Hobsworth on Coronation Street from July 2008 until December 2010, plays Hazel.

Pam Webster was Bill Webster’s fiancée and Molly Dobbs’ aunt.

Pam and Bill went traveling together after Molly’s death in the horrific tram tragedy, and they returned to Weatherfield betrothed.

Kate has also appeared in shows such as Casualty, Doctors, EastEnders, and Heartbeat.

She also had a minor role in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, evil nurse Meena continues to sow havoc in the hamlet, despite supporters’ predictions that she will be defeated shortly.

Meena Cavanagh murdered Leanna Cavanagh after learning that she had slain her closest friend Nadine, despite Leanna’s assurances that she would never divulge the truth.

Paige Sandhu’s killer has since attempted to assassinate her love rival Victoria Sugden and murdered Andrea Tate, who died while caught in a flaming corn labyrinth.

However, watchers believe she is set to meet her match in Leanna’s father Liam, and she may finally see her deadly streak come to a stop.

Another fan belief is that a soap star who hasn’t been seen in three years is ready to return to the Dales.