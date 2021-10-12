Victoria’s snooping in David and Meena’s bedroom as an Emmerdale’stalker’ perplexes viewers.

Victoria broke into David’s house during tonight’s episode, which left Emmerdale viewers perplexed.

The long-running soap continues to focus on the tumultuous love triangle between David Metcalfe, Meena Jutla, and Victoria Sugden on Tuesday’s episode.

After being shot in last month’s gun siege, David returned to work in the most recent episode.

Following the incident, Victoria declared her love for David, but was saddened when the evil Meena said he no longer wants to see her.

Meena has returned from Ibiza and is keeping David under control while he recovers by adjusting his painkiller medicine.

Victoria was concerned about what was going on in the last episode and sneaked into Farrers during tonight’s broadcast to find out more.

Isabel Hodgins’ character was perplexed to see that David was not in bed, but viewers of the show on Twitter were all asking the same question: why does everyone in the town leave their door unlocked?

“Why does everyone just walk into other people’s residences unobserved in this place!” Jonny wondered.

“Does anyone in the Village lock their doors?” Jordan inquired.

“They really need to start securing doors in this village!” Todd said.

“Psycho and killers abound in the village, and no one locks their door,” Vera wrote.

When David and Meena returned home while Victoria was still in the bedroom, she was horrified.

She hid behind a wardrobe but was caught by Paige Sandhu’s character, leaving her red-faced.

Before Jacob dubbed Victoria a “stalker” outside their home, a disgusted David Metcalfe requested Victoria leave.

Victoria stubbornly announced that she will continue to explore how Meena is controlling David “even if it kills her” as the show closed on a gloomy note.