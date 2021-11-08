Victoria Ekanoye of Coronation Street was diagnosed with breast cancer months after giving birth.

Victoria Ekanoye of Coronation Street has announced that she is battling breast cancer just months after giving birth.

The actress is most known to soap fans for her 18-month run as Angie Appleton in Wetherfield from 2017 to 2019.

The 39-year-old and her partner Jonny Lomas welcomed a baby son in January, and she revealed that she was concerned when she noticed a lump while breastfeeding Theo months later.

“Back in July, I saw a little lump emerging at the top of my left breast,” she told OK! My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 41, and her sister at the age of 39 – as were many others in my family.

“As a result, I don’t waste any time checking these items.” When I went to France for an ultrasound, they said they felt it was a fibroadenoma (a benign lump).

“However, that didn’t sit well with me.” I’d experienced benign lumps before, but this one was different.” After being referred to the One Stop Breast Clinic by her GP, Victoria’s gut hunch was confirmed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer on her third session.

After a four-and-a-half-hour check-up, the soap star said that she was in tears.

“I underwent a physical examination, an ultrasound, a mammography, and a needle test in an irritated lymph node beneath my left armpit, as well as two biopsies on my left breast because a second lump had grown during that period,” Victoria continued.

“When they did the biopsies, I was weeping since I wasn’t anticipating that much and I was afraid.”

“It makes me emotional today simply thinking about it because I was on my own,” she concluded. To have to cope with that and then travel home is exhausting. It was a substantial amount.” Victoria is undergoing a double mastectomy after doctors discovered tiny malignant cells in her milk ducts.

The actress also has sickle cell disease and has only recently recovered from a traumatic labor in January when she gave birth to Theo.

“It’s nearly unthinkable that you exist,” she remarked.

