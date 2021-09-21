Vegan panda buns that are “too cute to eat” have left Marks and Spencer customers speechless.

Marks and Spencer customers were taken aback when they discovered vegan panda face bao buns on the company’s website.

Marks and Spencer, a popular high street retailer, has a devoted following on social media, keen to learn about new stock and product launches.

The company is known for its comprehensive variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its large range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Matalan customers eager to get their hands on a ‘classy’ bedding set they ‘need’

Snack page Snack News & Reviews uploaded a snapshot of Marks and Spencer’s Panda Bao Buns on Facebook, causing a commotion. The vegan steamed buns are stuffed with sticky hoisin mushrooms.

Snack News & Reviews simply captioned an image of the “adorable” snack: “New at Marks and Spencer! Panda Buns with Hoisin Mushrooms” are vegan steamed buns.

The app was a hit with Facebook users, receiving hundreds of likes and comments.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Those panda [faces]are so cute and look delicious,” Pixie added.

“Will have to get some of them [they’re] dead cute,” Simon said.

“These look gooood,” Arundeep added.

Chevonne tagged a friend and said, “How adorable, I probably won’t be able to eat them.”

“Look how cute these are!” Shantelle exclaimed.

“These are definitely too cute to eat,” Helaina added.

“How cute are these?” Rachelle said, tagging a friend.

Here’s where you can find a Marks and Spencer store near you.