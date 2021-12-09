Using IKEA and B&Q discounts, a couple transforms their ‘bland’ kitchen.

Buying a new kitchen and having it installed by professionals can be costly, so one Leicestershire couple opted to do it themselves.

Rachel Green and Max Butler want to build a kitchen-diner someday, but in the meanwhile, they’ve updated their kitchen with high-street finds.

“During lockdown, we had a lot more time on our hands,” the pair told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. “I spent hours on Instagram and Pinterest gathering photographs of my favorite ideas and making a mood board for each room.”

Mum and son save £120 by repurposing items from B&Q, Amazon, and other stores.

“We chose to create a more monotone vibe with marble effect countertops and matching accessories because the kitchen had simple brown cupboards and black worktops.” By obtaining products from B&Q, IKEA, and Facebook Marketplace, we were able to complete the project on a budget.” The first item on their to-do list was to gather everything they’d need to complete the transition.

“First, we went to Homebase to get some supplies,” the couple recounted. We chose the Harris Ultimate Woodwork Gloss 4 inch roller set for £5.50 as a wood roller to provide a flawless surface. Following that, we purchased two jars of Maison Deco Refresh paint, which is designed for kitchen cabinets, worktops, and splashbacks. A 750ml tin will set you back £26.

“We chose to make all of the handles on the wardrobes and drawers gold to provide a distinctive touch.” We accomplished this by removing all of them and spray painting them using an Amazon can. It was only £11.98.

“We also went to B&Q, which is a hardware store. I wanted to make the space lighter and brighter, so we bought two rolls of self-adhesive film to cover our worktop. Finally, we settled on the £5 D-C-Fix Gloss Grey Marble effect self-adhesive film.” It was critical that the new kitchen have lots of storage shelving. “One of our friends offered us the idea so we could get some cabinet space back, as well as be able to rescue some of our nicer ceramic items from the back of the cupboard,” Rachel and Max explained.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”