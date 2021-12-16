Using deals from B&M, Home Bargains, and other stores, a woman crafts a “beautiful” Candyland Christmas arch.

Who doesn’t enjoy decorating for the holidays? People are sharing their opinions of Christmas displays as the holiday season approaches.

Whether you’ve finished or are just getting started with your Christmas decorations, one woman’s eye-catching display is a must-see.

Chrissy Shaw, 26, and her partner Callum Robertson, 30, decorated their home with a beautiful Candyland Christmas arch.

Matalan buyers are looking for ‘beautiful.’ £25 bedding in a variety of colors Chrissy spent £300 on the display, which she put together with items from The Range, B&M, Home Bargains, and Inspiration Wholesale.

“We are renting a home at the moment as we are waiting for a new construction and in the flat, we didn’t really have place in the living room for a tree so we knew we needed something,” Chrissy told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“We saw some TikTok videos of individuals making Christmas decorating arches out of chicken wire and ornaments and decided to give it a go.””

Chrissy admits she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do at first, but the project got underway quickly. She stated, ” “To tell you the truth, I had no idea what I was doing when I started. Callum, my roommate, assisted me in hanging the chicken wire with command hooks on the wall.

“I already had a lot of baubles and feather boas from last year, but I added a few more huge and small ornaments, as well as more feather boas.

“I knew I wanted everything to be pink and rose gold, so I purchased some Candyland pink decorations as well.

“I wasn’t sure if it would work or if they would wind up somewhere else, to be honest.”

“I started scattering baubles on the chicken wire with ornament hooks, but I didn’t like it since I didn’t have a focus, so I started over.

“I started at the bottom right-hand side and added a lot of baubles, mixing the sizes so it didn’t appear boring, and then built it up from there.

“When it came to the larger ornaments, my partner wrapped them in zip ties so that I could attach an ornament hook to it and then connect it onto the wire.

“I’d use either one if I couldn’t get the hook to the wire.”

The summary comes to a close.

“