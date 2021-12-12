Using B&M and IKEA discounts, a couple transforms a ‘damp’ downstairs toilet.

When a Durham couple received a quote for £650 to remodel their downstairs toilet, they decided to do it themselves.

Michelle Collett, 45, and Sean Smalley, 36, were fed up with the state of their downstairs toilet and spent £222 on a total makeover using high street buys.

“I have a tremendous interest in interior design and I work for B&Q designing kitchens and bathrooms,” Michelle told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. I’m also a part-time wedding and event decorator, so I’m rather inventive.

Last November, when online shopping for wallpaper, I came across a Dalmatian design and fell in love with it, so I bought one roll for £20 and knew exactly where it would go. Despite our best efforts, the entire room was damp, mouldy, and soiled, and it dripped brown liquid, so we needed to renovate it.

“Until we could finish the work, we had to keep the window open, use an air freshener, and close the door.” The toilet was built around the wallpaper. The basin was free on Facebook Marketplace, the tap was £15 at IKEA, and the accessories were £40 at B&M, Poundland, IKEA, and Sainsbury’s.” They discovered large holes in the walls as they started ripping out the old bathroom. “We had a lot of spare wood and MDF from prior chores and old furniture,” Michelle recalled, “so my boyfriend opted to use it to box in and conceal the high gaps.”

“Because it was a rental, we didn’t want to spend a lot of money on the bottom half of the walls, so we opted to fill and sand the holes, add some beading to give it a panel effect, and paint it black.”

"We were concerned that painting it black might make it appear too little, but it has worked out well." For the wood, we chose B&Q GoodHome Liberty Emulsion paint and matching furniture paint. The paint cost us £15 to buy.