Unless you opt out, Facebook tracks your every move.

With so many features, it’s no surprise that Facebook will continue to be the most popular social networking app in 2021.

With billions of people using Facebook, the social media behemoth can learn a lot about us, including where we’ve been.

GPS co-ordinates of areas you’ve visited are concealed deep within your profile on a map.

While this information may be useful, many people are unlikely to want their whereabouts recorded.

The good news is that you can disable the setting in the Facebook app and have your full location history wiped if you so desire.

Tap the menu button in the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Go to the Privacy Shortcuts option in the Settings & Privacy menu.

Select Manage your location settings from the drop-down menu.

When you tap on the open Location History, it should prompt you to ‘See Location History.’ When you press this, a map should appear.

Each day, you can see the GPS coordinates the app has tracked, and you may go back several years.

To remove your location history, open it, press the ‘More’ option, and then choose either ‘Delete this day’ or ‘Delete all Location history.’