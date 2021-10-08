Universal Credit cuts, according to Nadine Dorries, will not push anyone into poverty.

Nadine Dorries, a Tory politician, has come under fire for asserting that the controversial drop in Universal Credit benefits will not push anyone into poverty.

When a £20-a-week Covid boost that has been in place since March 2020 is lifted from this week, the Liverpool-born Conservative MP, who was recently appointed Secretary of State for Culture, declared that “nobody” will be pushed below the poverty line.

Despite estimates from think tanks ranging from 500,000 to 800,000 persons, this is the case.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), the cut risks pushing 500,000 people, including 200.000 children, into poverty.

While the Legatum Institute, chaired by Tory Universal Credit creator Baroness Stroud, estimates that the reform will affect 840,000 people in the UK who are currently living on the edge of poverty, including 290,000 children.

“Nobody,” Ms Dorries remarked when questioned by broadcaster and journalist Owen Jones at the Conservative Party Conference, according to Mirror Online. Nobody is like that.

“Because what we’re doing is allowing them to take a step forward.”

“By a lifetime guarantee of talents, by all the money put in the…” – She then walked away with a personal assistant.

According to the JRF, the cuts to UC and Tax Credits will affect more than 5,500 working-age families in Ms Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire area.

There are 23 percent of working-age families with children (3,510) and 7% of working-age households without children in this group (2,030).

“These statements reflect exactly how far the Conservative Party is from the real world,” said Jonathan Reynolds, the Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary.

“For months, charities and food banks have warned that withdrawing £1,000 from millions of families in the midst of a Conservative cost-of-living crisis will push children into poverty.”

The decrease went into effect yesterday and will begin to affect payments on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson made no mention of Universal Credit throughout his 45-minute joke-filled convention speech.

“The Prime Minister has not had the guts to face the millions of people whose earnings are being cut today in the eye and tell them how they are,” Katie Schmuecker of the JRF stated yesterday.

