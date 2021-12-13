UEFA apologizes and explains what went wrong with the Champions League draw, saying, “I’m sure you’ll agree.”

The initial draw for the Champions League Round of 16 was declared void due to a software’malfunction,’ according to UEFA.

Villarreal were drawn with Manchester United in the first round, which would have been an impossible fixture considering that both teams were in the same group.

Following that, there was a little pause in the action until Atletico Madrid was assigned a match against Bayern Munich.

However, it appears that those conducting the draw on behalf of UEFA did not include United as one of the sides that may face Atletico.

Liverpool was paired with Red Bull Salzburg, but it was soon discovered that the draw would have to be replayed.

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti explained what transpired to cause the uncertainty ahead of the redraw: “Many of you would have noted that the original drawing contained several inaccuracies.

“A flaw in the program that tells us which teams are qualified to be drawn against one other, which is run by an outside company, caused this.

“The external independent auditory notified UEFA after the draw that they could not guarantee that the problem with the IT system did not exist from the start,” Marchetti continued.

“As a result, the entire drawing will have to be redone. To ensure accuracy, every proposal provided by the algorithms will now be verified in real time by UEFA personnel. This may cause the draw to take a little longer, but I’m confident you’ll agree that it’s the proper thing to do.” The only tie that was repeated in the second round was Chelsea vs. Lille, with every other team being placed with a new opponent.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will now face Inter Milan, with the first match taking place at the San Siro before the return game at Anfield.