Tyler Morton reflects on his Liverpool debut and claims a place in the first team.

After making his senior squad debut against Wacker Innsbruck, Tyler Morton, a Liverpool teenager, expressed his delight.

Morton has been a Reds Academy member since he was seven years old, and in January 2021, he signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The adolescent scored 10 goals for Liverpool’s Under-18 and Under-23 teams in the 2020/21 season, helping the young Reds reach the FA Youth Cup final.

As a result of his strong performance, the lifelong Liverpool fan was named to Jurgen Klopp’s 34-man squad for the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

After arriving and starting training on Monday, the Reds began their pre-season friendly program with two 30-minute games on Tuesday evening.

Morton’s best performance came in the first game against Innsbruck, when he played the entire 30 minutes while Divock Origi scored in a 1-1 draw.

Morton commented on the game, saying it was a memorable occasion for him and his family, who are also Reds fans.

“It’s my boyhood club,” he told Liverpoolfc.com after the game. “My brother and I used to go to every home and away game we could when we were kids, and we still do now.

“It makes me pleased to play for the club that we all adore because they are rooting for me and keeping an eye on me.

“I think I did a good job attacking and defending. There were, without a doubt, a few blunders. I only had 30 minutes to play, so I had to give it my all, which I think I did fairly well, both technically and defensively.

“It’ll be a tremendous struggle no matter who you play against; it’ll be a lot tougher than you anticipate when you step out there.”

“It’s not just adjusting to first-team football; it’s also adjusting to the pitch, the weather, and things like that,” the youngster explained before going on to mention the move up to the first team. It’s a lot less difficult now that it’s gone.

“I’m ecstatic to have made my debut, however brief it may have been. I’m just happy to be able to play for the team I root for.”