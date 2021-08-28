Two years isn’t long enough for a caregiver accused of stealing £22,000 from elderly.

The punishment of a 23-year-old caretaker two who stole £22k from pensioners she was looking after to buy food and clothes online has enraged the public.

Shannon Stafford, who was supposed to be looking after her victims, stole £22,000 from two elderly women in their 90s over the course of seven months by photographing their bank cards.

She then used the information to order food from Dominos Pizza, Just Eat, and Deliveroo, as well as items from Boohoo and Asos.

The 23-year-old had a YouTube channel and used the 96-year-and old’s 91-year-money old’s to buy enormous purchases of clothing, which she then flaunted to her followers online.

“Huge Shein Haul” was the headline of one of her videos, “I let my four best friends choose my clothing” was another, and “Come To Chester Zoo With Me” was another.

Stafford, a Walton resident, was employed by Caring Connections, which fired her when the claims were discovered in the Roby area and police were notified.

The caregiver was involved in hundreds of fraudulent transactions and continued her criminal activities even after her bank cards were cancelled owing to suspicious behavior on the accounts.

Stafford also spent the stolen money at Nando’s, Wetherspoons, Marks and Spencer, Wayfair, and Amazon, and took roughly £10,000 from the 96-year-old woman’s savings account in one go on one occasion.

In order to go unnoticed, she set up internet banking on the old woman’s account and transferred her funds to paperless statements.

In the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, Stafford sobbed as Recorder Ian Unsworth recounted how she had “bled her victims dry.”

When prosecutor Christopher Hopkins relayed her wrongdoing, the now-former carer, of Frampton Road, had to leave the courtroom briefly because she began to retch.

In a victim impact statement, the youngest victim, 91, claimed Stafford’s acts had caused her “much anguish and hurt” and that she had been left feeling insecure in her own house.

She has lived in her house for over 70 years, yet it was reported that she no longer trusts the carers that come to see her. “The summary has come to an end.”