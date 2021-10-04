Two persons have been sent to the hospital after a serious accident on a busy road.

Two individuals were sent to hospital after a major incident on a busy motorway in Merseyside this afternoon.

On Monday, October 4, at 12:50 p.m., a Mercedes automobile and a Kawasaki motorcycle collided on Lord Street in Southport.

Two victims were transported to hospital by Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service.

The two people who were rushed to the hospital are currently in unclear condition.

“We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a serious RTC this afternoon, Monday 4 October,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“We were called to Lord Street about 12.50 p.m. to complaints of an accident involving a Mercedes car and a Kawasaki motorcycle. The motorbike rider was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road, and both vehicles will be collected.

“Please contact us @MerPolCC with reference 461 if you have any information.”

“We responded to an RTC involving a car and a motorcycle following a 999 call at 12.47 a.m.,” an NWAS representative told The Washington Newsday.

“Two patients were admitted to the hospital. “Only one of them is a man.”