Two fresh problems have arisen for Fabinho and Naby Keita at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly make changes to the starting XI that smashed Manchester United for Liverpool’s League Cup trip to Preston in midweek after naming an altogether different starting XI for the Reds’ return to action against Brighton on Saturday.

However, due to his team’s continuous shortage of midfielders due to injuries, the German is unlikely to make 11 changes once more.

It’s unclear whether Fabinho and Naby Keita will be fit to play the Seagulls, though the latter is back in training with Thiago Alcantara, and Klopp has a selection headache of his own in both defense and attack.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at the team Liverpool might field when Graham Potter’s side visits Anfield.

When fit, Liverpool’s back five has effectively picked itself for the bulk of the season, and a return to the regular quintet against Brighton would be no surprise.

Alisson will, of course, start in goal, with Virgil van Dijk at centre-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on either flank, with Joel Matip likely to keep his place from the side that beat Preston, despite only playing 45 minutes at Deepdale, and be reinstated alongside the Dutchman after being benched last weekend against Manchester United.

With Atletico Madrid on the horizon in a game that could see the Reds book their place in the Champions League knockout stages, Klopp may be tempted to rest Robertson and stick with Tsimikas. Ibrahima Konate was left unused against North End and impressed against the Red Devils, so he will be pushing for a starting role.

Fabinho is unlikely to play Brighton after missing Liverpool’s travels to Manchester United and Preston North End. As a result, Liverpool’s midfield options are limited.

James Milner is out for a few weeks with a muscle injury, and Harvey Elliott has been out for a long time, but Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara both returned to training on Thursday to help out.

The Spaniard is unlikely to return to the starting lineup right away. “The summary has come to an end.”