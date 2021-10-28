Two 15-year-old lads were detained after an adolescent was stabbed in the street.

After an 18-year-old was assaulted, police raced to Thomas Drive in Prescot in the early hours of Monday.

As police in the neighborhood sealed off the scene, he was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Sniffer dogs and forensics officers were on the site.

Evidence markers were set alongside a covered car that was later taken away from the location.

Merseyside Police issued the following statement on Monday evening: “Officers were alerted to a stabbing report on Thomas Drive in Prescot at around 5.30 a.m. today (Monday, October 25).

“A 16-year-old teen boy has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of Section 18 injuring with intent.”

The police department gave an update on Tuesday evening, stating that the teen’s condition had improved, and subsequently adding that a kid had been charged with attempted murder.

It added in a statement: “After an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Thomas Drive in Prescot in the early hours of Monday, October 25, 2021, a 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed instrument.

“He will appear at Liverpool Youth Court tomorrow (Wednesday, October 26th, 2021),” says the statement.

On Wednesday evening, police detained two 15-year-olds, one from Rainhill, for S18 wounding, possession of a controlled substance (cannabis), and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and the other, also from Rainhill, for S18 wounding.

Detectives have taken both teenagers into custody and are questioning them.

According to a spokeswoman, “Two individuals have been detained after an 18-year-old guy was stabbed in the early hours of Monday, October 25 on Thomas Drive in Prescot.

“S18 wounding, possession of a controlled substance (cannabis), and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place have all been charged against a 15-year-old Rainhill boy.

“Another 15-year-old Rainhill boy has been detained on suspicion of S18 wounding.”