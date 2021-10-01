TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news for Manchester United versus Everton.

Manchester United and Everton will face off in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon at Old Trafford.

Both teams have 13 points after six games in the top tier so far this season, and will be hoping to keep their respective hot streaks going.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side showed their battling skills by coming back from a goal down to beat Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, and they’ll be raring to go at Old Trafford.

At 12:30 p.m., the game will begin.

The match between Manchester United and Everton will be broadcast live on BT Sport at 11:30 a.m.

Seamus Coleman, Richarlison, Andre Gomes, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will all miss Everton’s trip to Old Trafford on Saturday, according to manager Rafa Benitez.

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Gbamin is ‘fully fit’ and eligible for selection.

At his news conference on Friday, Benitez gave an update on the squad’s status, saying: “Seamus Coleman and Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] are not ready yet.”

“They are training, and they are beginning to train on the field, but they are not prepared for this game.

“The scenario is the same with Richarlison and Andre. They keep practicing and improving, but they are not yet prepared for this game.

“Alex has a minor issue, and I am not sure if he will be available tomorrow.”

“JP [Gbamin] is back at the gym. He is in excellent physical condition. It’s great to have him back because we’re short on bodies.”