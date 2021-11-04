Tui has been criticized by a mother after her daughter’s face was covered in bites while staying at a ‘luxury’ hotel.

Tui has been chastised by a mother who claims that a possible bed insect infestation at a 5-star hotel in Mexico “ruined” her family’s vacation.

Sarah Finch, 33, planned the luxurious trip to Cancun for her husband and two children as a last-minute present.

Her holiday, however, was ruined when she developed a serious allergic response and her one-year-old daughter was bitten on the face, according to Mirror Online.

“After the pandemic and working long hours, we really needed this quality family time together,” she remarked, “but it’s been spoiled.”

“I’ve been bedridden, and my husband couldn’t sleep because he was so worried about taking the bugs home with us.”

“Multiple bites all over my one-year-hands old’s and face were the only places exposed because she sleeps in baby grows.” To relieve the itching, she was prescribed medicine.

“My bites were so painful that I had to have an antihistamine shot,” Sarah continued. I was constantly dizzy and wheezy.

“With bites on her face and arms, my four-year-old spent the holiday season in tears.” She only wanted to have a good time, but we were all sick.” Sarah and her husband, who has not been identified for reasons of privacy, have now returned to Swansea with their two daughters, Lily, 4, and Charlotte, 1.

The family, however, had to pay more than £2,000 for other lodging to conclude their ten-night vacation before flying home.

“We arrived at the Royalton Riviera Cancun last Thursday, and when I woke up the next day, I had 18 bites all over my body,” Sarah, a business account manager and self-employed interior designer, said.

“Then, the next morning (Saturday), other guests asked if I had checked the bed for bed bugs, as they bite in clusters and lines.”

The state of the bed, Sarah added, was “beyond comprehension,” with the entire bed “crawling.” “TUI, on the other hand, stated that no evidence of bed bugs was discovered.

She gave the hotel the rest of the day to either find a new room or fumigate the one they were in.