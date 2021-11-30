TSB is closing 70 locations, including a few in Merseyside.

TSB has announced that 70 of its UK bank locations will close next year.

The financial behemoth has stated that the closures would result in the loss of 150 jobs, but that all affected employees will be offered alternative positions.

The adjustments will also result in the opening of ten more “pop-up” branches, according to the Mirror.

The bank claims the closures are due to an increase in internet banking and a decrease in physical branch visits.

TSB now operates 290 banks, but with the closures, that number will drop to 220.

Garston, St Helens, and Frodsham branches are among those set to close.

By the end of June 2022, all TSB branches will be closed; the entire list of locations where TSB will close can be found here.

90% of TSB customers will still be able to get to one of its branches in 20 minutes or less, according to the bank.

By the end of the year, the bank expects to have updated about 140 of its physical locations with “new technology and a more open and flexible structure.”

“Closing branches is a very tough decision to make,” TSB chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said, “but we have to respond to changes in the way people bank and deliver the correct mix of services for all of our customers today and in the future.”

“With these modifications, we will be able to retain a large branch network across the country.” They are backed by a large investment program to modernize branches to better meet the demands of customers.

“And, in communities where getting to the nearest branch takes longer, we’ll introduce more ‘pop-up’ services.”

The following is a complete list of TSB bank closures in 2022.

Aylesbury, April 19, 2022

15 June 2022, Bath

Bermondsey, April 27th, 2022

Bishop’s Stortford, England – May 26, 2022

Bromley – May 18th, 2022

26 May 2022, Bury St Edmunds

5 May 2022 – Camberley

20 April 2022, Cambridge

Carolgate – May 24th, 2022

Cleveleys are scheduled to play on June 8, 2022.

Colchester (England) – May 31, 2022

13 April 2022 – Coldside

Cirencester – June 14th, 2022

Denton, Texas – May 17, 2022

5 May 2022, Ealing

17 May 2022, Eastbourne

Ellon, April 19, 2022

Exeter – June 21, 2022

14 April 2022 – Forfar

