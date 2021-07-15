Trent Alexander-Instagram Arnold’s remark seems appropriate in light of a fresh Liverpool opportunity.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had not anticipated a summer like this for himself.

The Liverpool right-back was set to show why he is regarded as one of Europe’s best full-backs after an intense, almost daily discussion about his inclusion in England’s Euros team was gratefully and belatedly put to rest by Gareth Southgate at the start of last month.

Fate, on the other hand, had other plans.

This was one game too many after a long, arduous season with the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold was forced to shuffle out in the dying minutes of England’s 1-0 triumph against Austria at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, with scans later confirming a rupture in his quadriceps.

He realized it right quickly. His ambition of playing in the Euros had come to an end.

On social media, he described himself as “absolutely heartbroken.”

Instead, Alexander-Arnold would have to watch from the sidelines as Southgate’s Three Lions advanced to the Wembley final, where they were defeated on penalties by Italy.

Even though Alexander-Arnold privately grumbled about the lack of time and space he would have had down that right side during a first half dominated by England, he showed few signs of dissatisfaction as he flew into Austria with his club-mates late last week.

The 22-year-old was ready to go again when the Liverpool squad met for day one of pre-season training on Monday, after a few weeks spent focusing on his recuperation in between some well-deserved times of rest in sunny Marbella.

Following his summer makeover, the defender discarded his temporary box braids for the Austrian tour, fending off lighthearted charges of “bottling it” from teammate Nat Phillips as he returned to club training.

“I already told you I was going to take them out!” Alexander-Arnold retaliated with a retort.

While the jokes are undoubtedly flying among this close-knit Liverpool gang in Austria, serious business is also in full swing.

A particular training program has been devised by Liverpool’s medical department to get Alexander-Arnold as fit as possible, as it has been for all of the club’s injured players walking down Recovery Road.

And the defender was after spending much of the week in Salzburg working alone on his specific training plan.