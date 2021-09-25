Trent Alexander-emergence Arnold’s as a Liverpool kid continues, and his coach makes a cheeky’sold’ remark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may face a battle to keep his spot as Liverpool’s long-term right-back option, according to the first football coach of Liverpool Academy star Conor Bradley.

On a night when other Academy hopefuls Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton were also given opportunities to impress, Bradley made his senior debut for the Reds in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Despite conceding a penalty against the Canaries before halftime for a late challenge, Bradley bounced back and put forth a strong performance.

The 18-year-old defender made history by becoming the first Northern Irish player to play a competitive game for the Reds since 1954, and he has made his native country proud.

Rory Lynch, who was Bradley’s first football coach at his local side St Patrick’s and has followed his footballing adventure every step of the way, has been savoring the moment.

Lynch believes Bradley will have a good career and joked about the teenager’s first-team ambitions, saying, “The only surprise is they haven’t sold Alexander-Arnold yet.”

“Conor aspires to be the greatest in everything he does, and he’s continuously striving to improve. I recall several times passing past Mitchell Park and stopping to see Conor with cones put up and him and Steafan Deery conducting drills alone. The cub was continually striving for betterment.

“You haven’t even scratched the surface of Conor’s ability. I’m telling you, this kid is something else.”

Bradley moved to Liverpool from Dungannon Swifts in 2019, and it was a dream come true for the kid.

Lynch has stated that there was only going to be one consequence when the Reds called.

“I knew there was only one team Conor was going to because he’s a passionate Liverpool fan,” he told the Irish Times.

“Liverpool did so well with him because he was brought over on the odd weekend, for a tournament or something else, and he was just maintained a part of the club from a young age.

“When it came time to leave, I knew he’d be fine, despite the fact that he’s still young..”

