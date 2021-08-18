Trent Alexander-Arnold outlines new Liverpool tactical intentions and makes a “strange” admission.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool defender, admits it will be “strange” to go out in front of a raucous Anfield crowd for the first time in almost 18 months.

However, the right-back has stated that Jurgen Klopp’s team used the full return of supporters as a big motivator throughout the summer.

The Reds host Burnley in their first home Premier League game of the season on Saturday, after winning 3-0 against Norwich City to kick off the season.

It will be the first match at Anfield with a capacity crowd since the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on March 11, 2020, despite crowds of over 40,000 for the two recent friendlies against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

Following a fresh post from Mohamed Salah’s agent, Liverpool supporters have a contract speculation.

And, according to Alexander-Arnold, the lack of spectators served as a reminder of the importance of their ardent support.

He remarked of the Burnley visit, “I think it will be much different.” “It will be strange, and it’s difficult to recall the last time we played in front of a full crowd at Anfield and how it felt.

“I feel like we took everything for granted, so when they all return, it will be an incredible sensation for us all.

“It’s also one of those situations where we still have work to do and need the fans’ aid. That’s something we’ve all been looking forward to, and it’s what’s kept us motivated throughout the training camp.

“We knew that once we returned back, we’d be able to have the supporters there, and we’d have a true reason to fight for everything again inside the stadium.”

At Carrow Road, Alexander-Arnold was a standout player, and he was instrumental in Diogo Jota’s first goal.

The 22-year-old was heartbroken earlier this summer when he was forced to withdraw from Euro 2020 due to a thigh injury, only to see England reach the final.

“I appreciated seeing the lads, my team-mates, do well in the summer,” he continued, “but certainly I felt like I should have been there.”

“However, I also tried.”

“The summary comes to an end.”