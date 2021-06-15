Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool stuns fans with new haircut

Trent Alexander-Arnold is presently recovering from a thigh injury that has ruled him out of Euro 2020, but he has astonished supporters by flaunting a new hairstyle on social media.

The right-back pulled up in the second half of England’s 1-0 win over Austria in one of Gareth Southgate’s two warm-up games earlier this month.

Alexander-Arnold has a quadriceps tear, which would put him out of the tournament, according to scans, and he went to Liverpool for treatment.

England began their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday, thanks to a second-half strike from Raheem Sterling.

On Sunday, Alexander-Arnold headed to Twitter to wish his teammates well, and it now appears that he has been spending his free time getting a new appearance.

The Reds player was pictured and videoed with a new hairstyle in a film released on the Heirdesigns Instagram page.

The style is comparable to that of Leeds United and England right-back Kalvin Phillips, as well as Chelsea right-back Reece James.

In the aftermath of Alexander-injury, Arnold’s Southgate stated that the defender should be ready to start Liverpool’s pre-season training by the start of the season.

“It’s extremely tough to say anything right now that will make a player feel better,” he remarked. I understand because I used to be a player and know how difficult it can be.

“It’s devastating to see a young player walk off the pitch knowing he’s in serious trouble. It was a devastating blow for both him and us.

“We began him the other night in the hopes of seeing him progress during the tournament. He was devastated, and no matter what you say, you never know when you’re a young player on the verge of a big opportunity. The summary comes to a close.