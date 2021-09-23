Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool is a target for Real Madrid next summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a member of the Alexander-Arnold family.

According to rumours in Spain, Real Madrid may be looking for a new right-back to compete with Dani Carvajal next summer.

Trent Alexander Arnold, Youcef Atal, and Reece James are said to be three options on the La Liga club’s radar.

The 22-year-old Liverpool midfielder, though, signed a new long-term contract in July that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Los Blancos are unlikely to be able to coax the England international away from Anfield anytime soon, as he is an academy graduate playing for his boyhood club and has recently signed a new long-term contract.

Asensio, Marco

According to sources, Premier League clubs have been placed on’red alert,’ since Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid has been described as ‘tight.’

The 25-year-old has struggled to find playing time under Carlo Ancelotti, and he may wish to leave when the transfer window reopens in January.

Liverpool had been connected with Asensio for some time, and after the exits of Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, whispers resurfaced this summer.

The Spain international is in the final two years of his Real Madrid contract, but he would still want a large transfer fee, and a number of clubs around Europe will be keeping an eye on his position.

Loris Karius is a musician from the United States.

According to German newspaper BILD, Basel are considering a second effort to sign goalkeeper Loris Karius in January.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his Liverpool contract, and a move with Basel fell through during the summer transfer window.

Karius is last in the pecking order, with Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Adrian all being favoured options at the moment.

In previous seasons, the German shot-stopper has had loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin, but his long-term future will be resolved soon when his contract expires.