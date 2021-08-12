Trent Alexander-Arnold issues a cautionary statement about Liverpool’s ‘frightening’ new combo.

Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott, according to Trent Alexander-Arnold, have “frightening” potential and are expected to have bright futures at Anfield.

The lively combination has been a part of the Reds’ pre-season schedule this summer and have wowed Jurgen Klopp with their performances.

Gordon joined the Reds from Derby County in February and has already made an impact at the age of 16, while Elliott is tipped for first-team opportunities after impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Alexander-Arnold now sees it as his responsibility to encourage the two kids as they mature, and he is keen to serve as a role model for them, just as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson did for him.

The Reds’ right-back told The Athletic, “I’ve wanted to be with them (Elliott and Gordon) what Hendo was with me – a mentor.”

“Hendo sought to show me the path by leading by example. I strive to set an example for children in all I do, just as Hendo did for me.

“I believe I have a strong bond with the two of them. Kaide has so much promise that it’s almost frightening. Harvey is in the same boat. He benefited from going out last season and gaining experience. Hopefully, he’ll receive some more playing time this season and try to establish himself as a first-team regular.”

Liverpool has not splashed the cash like many of its Premier League opponents this summer, but the roster is brimming with attacking quality.

Despite Alexander-assertion Arnold’s that they are in the ideal atmosphere for development, the two players must wait for opportunities.

“Seeing two young lads coming through is an exciting time. Kaide will be looking up to Mo (Mohamed Salah) and attempting to learn from him because Mo is an exceptional athlete and person both on and off the field. He takes care of himself and is dedicated to his profession and the game,” the 22-year-old stated.

“If you look at how seriously everyone takes the game and how dedicated individuals are in terms of dedication, there aren’t many more places you want to be as a young guy than Liverpool.”

