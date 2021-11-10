Trent Alexander-Arnold describes Liverpool’s ‘understanding’ as Mohamed Salah’s transformation is addressed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes his partnership with Mohamed Salah on the right wing at Liverpool has progressed.

Alexander-Arnold has been in superb form this season, accumulating seven assists in 12 games and scoring his first goal of the season in West Ham United’s 3-2 Premier League defeat on Sunday.

Salah and Alexander-Arnold worked on a free-kick routine, with Salah rolling the ball back into Alexander-path Arnold’s to curl over the wall.

Salah has 15 goals and six assists so far this season, and Alexander-Arnold has explained how Liverpool’s new wing plan is paying off in the long run.

“Our friendship and understanding has always been solid,” the right-back remarked, “but it’s definitely evolved.”

“The first couple of years, it was more about playing in behind and him using his speed, but now it’s more intricate play, and we can still play in behind.”

“We both want to score goals, assist, win games, and have an impact on the game, and I believe the amount of talent we’re demonstrating on the right side this season is helping the club.”

The narrator states, “It’s just a matter of putting the service into him, into me, and working with it.”

Dr. Daniel Laby, the Director of Sports and Performance Eyesight at SportsVisionNY, has been working with Alexander-Arnold to improve his vision and perception while playing, as he revealed earlier this year.

In an interview with the Mirror, he remarked, “Yeah, I’m seeing the benefit.”

“I’m not sure if I’m seeing things I wouldn’t typically see because no two games are same, so there’s no way to tell,” says the player. “However, I’ve learned to trust my vision a lot more with what I see before I hit it.”

“A video of me glancing into the box a few of times before crossing it into Diogo (Jota for a goal against Atletico Madrid last week) has leaked, and it’s all about those split-seconds.”

“I’m trusting that I’m making the greatest decision I can and then following through on that decision.”