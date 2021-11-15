Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jamie Carragher join together to raise £250,000 at the’mindblowing’ Football For Change event.

On Saturday night, Trent Alexander-Arnold joined forces with Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard to help raise almost £250,000 for local charities.

Over a quarter of a million pounds was raised at Football For Change’s gala launch at the Titanic Hotel to aid young people in some of the most underprivileged regions in the north west.

Along with iconic duo Carragher and Gerrard, Reds defender Alexander-Arnold is one of the notable names engaging with the effort, and he was represented by his family on the night at the Swinton Insurance-sponsored event.

The black-tie dinner was a success.