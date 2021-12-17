Trent Alexander-Arnold, a Liverpool player, responds bluntly to a Manchester United query.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has stated that he would sooner retire than leave Liverpool for Manchester United.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the defender was crowned EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for November and was asked a series of “would you rather” questions.

When asked if he would want to retire or join United, the 23-year-old was unambiguous.

He replied, “Right now, retire to be honest.”

“I couldn’t do it [play for United],” he says.

He was also questioned whether he would want to play against Everton or United in the Merseyside Derby.

“Historically, United is definitely the bigger game,” the full-back responded.

“I’d say Man United, since there are more people watching.”

On Thursday night, Alexander-Arnold scored in Liverpool’s 3-1 triumph over Newcastle United.

With a thunderbolt strike, the England international scored his second goal of the season and the Reds’ third of the match.

However, his goal against West Ham last month, as well as his four assists, earned him his second Premier League monthly award.