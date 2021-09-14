Travel update: Expected changes in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and France at the next review.

This week, the government will execute the next modification to its traffic light travel system.

According to Mirror Online, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces the review of the green, amber, and red lists every three weeks. The most recent modifications are likely to be revealed on September 16.

The government has been rumored to be considering scrapping the traffic light system as of October 1, although the next review will be in effect until at least then, affecting where UK travelers can travel to.

A combination of parameters, including a destination’s Covid case counts, vaccination rates, and novel variations, decide where a country is classified on the traffic light system.

The Reuters Covid tracker displays the number of cases in each country and may be used to gauge how each location is dealing with the pandemic.

The Mirror has looked into this to see which countries would be impacted by the recent reforms, including what might happen to renowned tourist destinations like Italy, France, Portugal, and Spain.

Which nations might be added to the green list?

The green list and green watchlist are the most appealing options for vacationers because they do not require self-isolation or quarantine upon return to the UK. Instead, you’ll require a pre-departure test and a PCR test on your second day home.

Italy could be a contender for the green list, with 58 infections per 100,000 people reported in the last seven days and vaccination doses provided to roughly 67 percent of the population.

Travel hotspots such as France, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands may be moved to the green watchlist since their coronavirus case numbers are down, and they are on schedule to administer vaccination doses to the majority of their people.

Which countries might be added to the “red list”?

Anyone returning to the UK from a red list country will be required to remain in a quarantine hotel for at least 10 days, with prices starting at £2,285 per person.

If you’ve planned a vacation in a green or amber-colored country that is later placed on the. “The summary has come to an end.”