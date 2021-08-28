Traffic light malfunction causes massive delays for cars, resulting in ‘chaos.’

Motorists have described the city’s roads as “chaos” after a traffic light malfunction caused long lines Thursday evening.

The lights at the Stanley Road and Bankhall Road intersection in Kirkdale went out around 6 p.m. on Friday, August 27.

As drivers attempt to navigate around the junction, there are massive queues on both Stanley Road and Bankhall Road.

In a theft spree for YouTube clothing shows, a young carer ‘bled a 96-year-old woman dry.’

Due to roadworks, Liverpool City Council installed the lights.

A request for comment was sent to Liverpool City Council.

The scene was described as “chaos” by one motorist.

“There is mayhem on the corner of Bankhall Street and Stanley Road,” tweeted Gareth Evans. The temporary lights have been set to red. Please resolve this issue before someone is murdered. People are simply ignoring them at this point.

“I almost saw three kids get knocked down by cars speeding through a red light.”

Many ‘mad motorists’ are blaring horns, according to another witness on the scene, and the queues are ‘very terrible.’