Toys went missing after a knock from strangers, leaving children in tears.

After receiving trick-or-treaters this Halloween, children were left in tears when they discovered their toys were missing from their front lawn.

Jade Marie Smith-Brain, their mother, spoke about how important Halloween is to her family and children, and how the theft left her children ‘heartbroken.’

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “Because my two little ones are now five and six, they’re old enough to fully comprehend this year, and I wanted to include them as much as possible in the planning and celebrations, so we brought them shopping for decorations in early October.

They had these wonderful rubber ducks dressed up as spooky characters on one of the shelves, and the kids loved them right away, so we bought three, brought them home, and set them on the living room windowsill until the big day.

“I took our pumpkins, skeleton, ducks, and a few other decorations outside around 5 p.m. so that folks could see we had decorations up and were greeting trick or treaters.

“Someone knocked around 8 p.m., so I got up to open the door with the treats tub, only to see a group of about five teenage girls walking away from the house, so I called them back and held out the treats tub for them to help themselves, which is when I noticed the ducks had vanished, along with two other bits I’d put out with them.

“It was a painful morning the next day. When my kids realized I’d brought the skeleton in, they inquired where their ducks were.

“After I told them that a group of big kids had taken them, my five-year-old, who has special needs, retreated within herself and began crying, while my six-year-old begged me to explain why they had taken them because she didn’t understand, and all I could say was “I’m sorry baby, I don’t know why.” I’m hoping to find something on the internet.”