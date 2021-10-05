Tourists will be unable to visit Australia until 2022.

The prime minister has stated that international visitors would not be able to visit Australia until next year.

During the pandemic, the country implemented some of the harshest border controls, and these limitations on visitor travel are expected to last until 2022.

According to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the country is on track to reach the goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the population aged 16 and up with the coronavirus vaccine.

He said this week that beginning in November, vaccinated citizens and permanent residents will be able to fly overseas for the first time since an extremely strict travel restriction went into place in March 2020.

Mr Morrison, on the other hand, stated on Tuesday that skilled migrants and overseas students would take precedence over tourists after Australians.

Because to pandemic restrictions, Australian immigration is at its lowest level since World War II.

The pandemic has also wreaked havoc on Australian universities, which rely largely on overseas student fees.

Students may enroll in other countries if Australia does not open its borders to them quickly, according to the education sector.

“The next priorities are skilled migrants who are highly vital for the country and are double vaccinated, as well as students who are coming and returning to Australia for their studies,” the prime minister told Seven.

“I believe we will be able to attract international guests as well next year.”

International visitors are expected to return by March, according to the Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents an industry that made 45 billion Australian dollars (£24 billion) a year before the outbreak.

As an outbreak of the more dangerous delta form, which began in Sydney in June, continues to spread, Australia is hurrying to inoculate its population.

On Tuesday, Victoria reported a national high of 1,763 new local infections and four Covid-19 deaths.

New South Wales set the previous national record of 1,599 illnesses in 24 hours when their epidemic peaked on September 10.

New South Wales has the highest vaccination percentage among the states, and Sydney’s airport will be the first to reopen to vaccinated passengers.