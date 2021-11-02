Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been confirmed ahead of their trip to Everton.

Nuno Espirito Santo was fired by the north London club earlier this week after a 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United last weekend, after only 124 days in command.

Spurs signed former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Conte fast, and his first match in the Premier League will be against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Tottenham will face Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, in what will be the Italian’s first competitive encounter in charge.

After three straight defeats, Everton will enter Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur one point behind their opponents and one place below them in the Premier League table.