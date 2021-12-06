Tonight, a character who has been missing for months makes his return to Coronation Street.

Fans of Coronation Street were ecstatic to see a familiar face return to the Cobbles in Monday’s episode.

Todd was back on the street tonight, after a long absence from the soap.

Todd was caught manipulating his partner Billy earlier this year after undermining the vicar’s prior relationship with Paul.

After parting with Billy and lying to his family, he was forced to quit Corrie.

Todd arrived tonight after a few months gone, handing a ‘sick’ Curtis a funeral parlour business card.

The majority of fans were overjoyed to see Todd again.

“I’d completely forgotten about Todd,” Helen tweeted.

“Even after everything he’s done, I’ve missed Todd and his snark,” Jamie stated.

“Where has Todd been all this time?” Alicia wondered.

“Where has Todd been these past few weeks?” Peta wondered on Twitter.

“I’d forgotten Todd existed,” Phil remarked.

Gav penned: “Todd is back, yay! I hadn’t seen him in such a long time that I assumed he’d become one of George’s customers.” Ri said, ” “Todd!!!!!!!!!! Todd has returned.” Ada continued, ” “What the heck?!? As though Todd appeared out of nowhere!” “There’s Todd where he’s been,” Claire said. “Where has Todd been?” Shah wondered on Twitter.