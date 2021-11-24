Tom Werner, the CEO of FSG, discusses a new strategy for Liverpool, Nike, and LeBron James.

The preparations for the next chapter of the Reds’ association with basketball legend LeBron James and the club’s official clothing partner Nike have been unveiled by Liverpool chairman Tom Werner.

Werner, one of the main players in Reds owner Fenway Sports Group, has said that Liverpool, James, and Nike are planning to pursue a variety of new chances in the near future, with the goal of creating a brand akin to that of basketball star Michael Jordan’s partnership with Nike.

Jordan was the first athlete to truly harness the power of his own brand, signing a $1 billion lifetime deal with Nike, becoming a successful entrepreneur in his own right, and even starring in a remake of Jordan’s 1996 film Space Jam.

The alliance between Liverpool, FSG, Nike, and James has grown tighter this year, with the $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners in March resulting in a restructuring that saw James turn his 2% ownership in the Reds into 1% of FSG’s overall commercial empire.

In October, FSG, Nike, and RedBird joined forces to become investors in James and business partner Maverick Carter’s $725 million SpringHill Entertainment company, which will help the likes of Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox maximize their global reach and leverage their massive fan bases around the world.

According to Reds chairman Werner, Liverpool, James, and Nike have concrete plans in the works.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Werner stated: “We’re collaborating with LeBron James and Liverpool on a product line.

“Nike is working on seven or eight things involving LeBron James and soccer.

“I don’t have any details yet, but they’re going to make seven or eight goods that rival Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike.”

“Summary ends.” The SpringHill purchase, in which FSG stepped in as the second largest investor behind RedBird, will also help the Liverpool owners with their future plans.