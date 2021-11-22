Tom Fletcher of Strictly Come Dancing is’sad’ at home because he misses Amy Dowden.

Tom Fletcher of McFly and his partner Amy Dowden are the most recent couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Tom was placed in the bottom two alongside CBBC broadcaster Rhys Stephenson, and the two had to participate in the dance off again with their partners.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas voted to keep Tom and Amy, while Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and guest judge Cynthia Erivo all voted to keep Rhys and his dance partner Nancy Xu.

Tom and Amy have made no secret of their bond, with Tom raving about Amy as the two exited the performance on Sunday night.

Amy also mentioned that the Fletchers made her feel like “family.”

Tom, who is married to Giovanna Fletcher, the winner of last year’s I’m a Celebrity…, has expressed his disappointment while back at home.

Instagram

“Well, it is a strange day,” he posted on Instagram, alongside a video of himself and Amy. Instead of going to the training room to learn a new dance with @amy dowden, I’m here at home, catching up on all the emails I’ve been putting off for the past 11 weeks.

“I’m not sure what to say…

Of course, I’m devastated to have been voted off @bbcstrictly, but the competition this year is so fierce that I’m amazed and proud to have made it this far! Going out on Musicals Week with a dance that meant so much to me was truly unforgettable.” He then revealed the aspect of his experience on Strictly that he will miss the most.

“The reality is, as much as I’ll miss the adrenaline of the live show on a Saturday night, the thing I’ll miss the most is simply hanging out with Amy every day,” the 36-year-old stated.

“We’ve had so much fun, and it’s strange to be sitting in a quiet, empty house now after 11 weeks of dancing with her every day!”

But I know that the only reason I’m sad and having a hard time today is because I’ve had such a nice time, for which I’m grateful.”

Tom and Amy are a couple. “The summary has come to an end.”