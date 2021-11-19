Today is the start of a major travel update that will effect millions of vacationers.

A key modification to international travel has taken effect today, according to the government.

UK visitors who have had their Coronavirus booster shot can now enter their information into the NHS app.

Over 13 million people have now received the third dosage of the vaccine, according to the Health Secretary, making international travel easier.

“We want to make it as simple as possible for people to show their immunization status if they are traveling abroad,” Sajid Javid said.

“With this update to the NHS COVID Pass, consumers will be able to have their whole medical picture at their fingertips while on vacation or visiting loved ones abroad.”

“Getting a top-up vaccine is our best defense against this virus, and I urge everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.”

The update will allow those who have had their booster or third dosage to go to countries such as Israel, Croatia, and Austria, where the COVID-19 vaccination is no longer valid for quarantine-free travel.

This Monday, the government announced that the booster program will be expanded to include those aged 40 to 49.

People who qualify, according to the vaccinations minister, can schedule visits up to a month ahead of time.

“Getting a booster is the greatest way to protect oneself ahead of winter,” Maggie Throup said, “and it’s fantastic that people who have come forward can now demonstrate their vaccination status through the NHS Covid Pass if they are traveling overseas.”

“Booking your booster has also never been easier, with walk-in sites accessible across the country and appointments available to pre-book a month before you are eligible for your top-up,” she added.

Booster and third doses will be immediately visible in the digital COVID Pass starting at noon on Friday.

It won’t be available right away through the COVID Pass letter service, but the Department of Health and Social Care says it will be updated soon.

Because it is not currently required, the booster dose will not be included in the domestic Covid Pass. “The summary has come to an end.”