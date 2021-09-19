Today is the first day of sales for Aldi’s £12 SpecialBuy Lacura Loves cosmetics box.

Pre-orders for Aldi’s first ever beauty box, which includes some of the retailer’s most popular products, are now open.

Lacura, the beauty brand of the discount store, has put up a list of cult favorite cosmetic buys that buyers have gone crazy for in the past.

The Lacura Loves Beauty Box is limited edition and costs £11.99.

The box contains five of Lacura’s most popular goods from the past and present, as well as two premium full-size products.

Aldi’s CBD Facial Serum, H2O Sleep Mask, Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic, Too Legit Mascara, and Dark Blossom Eau de Parfum are included in the Lacura Loves Beauty Box.

Those who have signed up for Aldi’s Lacura Loves waiting list will be the first to get their hands on the box.

“We’re so delighted to be introducing our very first beauty box — the Lacura Loves box is full of fantastic products from the wider Lacura range,” Julie Ashfield, general director of buying at Aldi UK, said.

“We’ve chosen to include some of our favorite products from our most recent arrivals, as well as cult favorites like our Too Legit Mascara and Healthy Glow Glycolic Tonic that Lacura devotees adore.

“We chose them because they exemplify everything we aspire for with our Lacura brand — high-quality items at a reasonable price.”

Pre-ordering for Aldi’s new Lacura Loves Beauty Box begins today, September 19, and the box will be available in stores on September 26.

The box can be purchased online here.