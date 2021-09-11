To turn Everton’s fortunes around, Rafa Benitez must learn from Carlo Ancelotti’s “typical” errors.

When Everton takes on Burnley on Monday evening, they will be seeking for a sense of vengeance.

Rafa Benitez’s squad has started the 2021/22 season in fine style, winning three and drawing one of their four matches across all competitions to head into the first international break with their heads held high.

Back on home soil for the first time since the start of the season, the Blues will be looking to avoid a repeat of what happened the last time Sean Dyche’s team visited Goodison Park.

Despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin drawing a goal back before the break, Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil scored in the first half to give the visitors all three points in what was a dreadful performance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

After the public Everton challenge, how can James Rodriguez earn Rafa Benitez’s trust?

Evertonians will anticipate a totally different performance when they return to their seats on Monday, but how can Benitez learn from his blunders from a few months ago?

On the newest episode of the Royal Blue Podcast, Phil Kirkbride was joined by Dave Prentice, Gav Buckland, and Adam Jones to discuss the Blues’ strategy and why supporters may anticipate a completely different game.

What sets Monday night apart from the previous time Burnley visited Goodison Park in March? What will make Rafa Benitez’s approach to this game different from Carlo Ancelotti’s?

I believe there has already been a shift in thinking, don’t you?

Rafa stated in the summer that he wants to improve the mentality of the team and that he wants to see more energy in both training and matches.

I believe and hope that Monday night will be different, since his team will be more direct, and the ball will be pinged into the box more frequently than it was at the end of last season.

Everton will come out with a high level of intensity and urgency. Hopefully, that will suffice to obtain the desired outcome.

Burnley aren’t pushovers; I believe they’ve only earned one point so far this season, but they’ve all been close games, as is typical of Burnley.

It will necessitate a performance that is both intense and physical, but I. “The summary has come to an end.”