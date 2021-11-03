To stun Rafa Benitez, an Atletico Madrid player told a ‘small falsehood,’ but he still became a Liverpool hero.

It was a contest packed with stories when Liverpool initially welcomed Atletico Madrid to Anfield in November 2008.

Fernando Torres was the biggest of them all. After joining from Atletico Madrid the previous season and establishing himself as one of the top attackers on the planet in his first season on Merseyside, a reunion with his boyhood club was the primary talking point when the Champions League group-stage draw was made.

Unfortunately, the Spaniard will miss the match at Anfield due to the same ailment that kept him out of the first meeting between the two sides at the Vicente Calderon two weeks ago.

Former Liverpool players Luis Garcia and Florent Sinama-Pongolle, as well as Manchester United old-boy and Liverpool tormentor Diego Forlan, and earlier Rafa Benitez targets Simao Sarbrosa, Sergio Aguero, and Tomas Ujfalusi, were among Madrid’s ranks.

Benitez famously tried to sign Simao, who scored in the first meeting between the two sides in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2005, only for Benfica to pull the plug at the eleventh hour when the Portuguese winger was at the airport, despite having already agreed on an £8 million fee, fearing fan backlash.

Due to his lack of respect for Liverpool, Luis Suarez is going to miss out.

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool should follow Arsenal’s lead because it is “unbelievable.” Roberto Firmino has made a claim. Liverpool had previously been in talks to sign Aguero from Independiente in 2006, but Benitez decided against it because he thought it would be too risky to invest such a large sum on a teenager at the time. That summer, Aguero will join Atletico Madrid in a €20 million move.

Ujfalusi, on the other hand, would later allege that he turned down the Reds’ offers in the summer of 2008 in favor of a move to Atleti.

However, for all of the former players, opponents, and targets involved, the 1-1 draw at Anfield on Thursday, 13 years ago, may have began to sow seeds in minds and open the door to one future Liverpool move.

Atletico captain Maxi Rodriguez scored the game’s first goal in front of a raucous Kop, as he took his first touch at Anfield. “The summary has come to an end.”