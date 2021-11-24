To follow Liverpool’s lead, Steven Gerrard implements a new squad rule at Aston Villa.

At Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard has modified the winning formula, and the former Liverpool captain may have drawn inspiration from Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

When news broke that new Villa manager Gerrard had forbidden his players from drinking carbonated beverages, eating tomato ketchup, or eating chocolate, social media went crazy.

Klopp, who has a degree in sports science, takes that aspect of the game very seriously and looks for methods to give his team an advantage over their opponents.

When asked who has been Klopp’s most crucial signing as Liverpool manager, Mona Nemmer isn’t the first name that comes to mind.

Liverpool’s head of nutrition, Nemmer, is a well-liked and respected person at the club.

She is “a revolutionary figure for professional football,” according to Klopp, and “one of the most significant team members at LFC.”

Klopp has been looking for small wins since his arrival at Anfield, and Gerrard appears to be doing the same at Villa Park.

Klopp went out and hired Bayern Munich’s director of nutrition as one of his first jobs at Liverpool, and then went out and hired Bayern’s head of fitness and conditioning.

“Klopp was really big on this stuff because he’s got a degree in sports science so he knows all about it,” Josh Williams of The Washington Newsday stated on the Claret and Blue podcast.

“These elements are especially important if you want to become a pressing team, if you want to cover a lot of ground, if you want to do a lot of tough sprints, and so on.”

“When he went up to Scotland to coach Rangers, he had a lot of early easy wins in terms of improving your team by tackling all of the areas that were all a little unprofessional.”

“When he gets to Villa, they’re a Premier League club, so there aren’t as many instant wins to be had, but if he sees food and nutrition as an area that has to be addressed, there’s another easy victory.”

