To curb the development of Covid, SAGE scientists have advised the UK to implement Plan B, which includes home working.

Government experts have advised Boris Johnson that if Britain wants to reverse the rise in Covid cases as we go into winter, he needs to act immediately with Plan B measures.

The minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on October 14 were published with advice to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

“Earlier involvement would decrease the need for more rigorous, disruptive, and long-term measures,” ministers were cautioned.

As Covid cases continue to pile up, a Liverpool doctor blasts the ‘inexplicable wait.’ Compared to mask wearing and the issuance of Covid passports, riseSAGE research suggested that government recommendations to work from home would be the most effective intervention.

Despite the fact that confirmed Covid cases have surpassed 50,000, with the number predicted to quadruple in the coming weeks, ministers have refused to execute Plan B measures, saying that the load on the NHS is “sustainable.”

“Modeling implies that a faster doubling time increases the stringency of measures necessary to limit transmission of a rising epidemic,” according to the SAGE document.

“There has been a decline in self-reported preventive behaviors such as wearing a facial covering,” the report added.

“Effective reintroduction of measures would include clear and positive public messaging (with sufficient time for implementation), outlining predicted impacts, scope, exemptions, and enforcement approach.”

“Of the suggested reforms, the reintroduction of working from home advice is expected to have the greatest individual impact on transmission.”

“The impact would be determined by the effectiveness of communication and guidance, employer responsiveness, and the proportion of workers who could work from home but did not at the time of implementation.”

“It was recognized that ‘presenteeism’ may become a more common cause of illness in the workplace, and that efficient communication will be critical to avoid this.”

When asymptomatic infections are included in, scientists estimate that 100,000 new Covid infections occur every day in the United Kingdom. In certain locations, overall hospitalizations jumped by as much as 40% last week.

The remote meeting’s chair, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, has already argued publicly that government measures to restrict Covid spread should be “harder, faster, and. “Summary ends.”