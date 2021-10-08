‘To be honest,’ Jurgen Klopp says he’d like to coach a Liverpool legend.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has stated that the player he would choose to coach from history is Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard left Liverpool at the end of the 2014-15 season, and Klopp joined the club at the start of the next season, therefore their time at the club did not overlap.

The former Liverpool midfielder is considered one of the club’s all-time greats, having led the Reds to Champions League victory in 2005. With the Reds, Gerrard won the League Cup three times, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Cup once.

Klopp has also had success at Anfield, with the club’s first top-flight title in 30 years after the 2019 Champions League triumph.

Klopp was asked by This Is Anfield which player from history he would like to manage if he had the chance, and his response will delight Reds supporters.

He said, “That’s simple.” “It’s Stevie on the other end of the line.

“We didn’t have a good team when we played in Sydney three or four years ago, so we invited [Steve] McManaman, [Daniel] Agger, Jamie Carragher, and Stevie.

“To be honest, I knew Liverpool and had seen him play, but he was in a somewhat older age group, but they were all very excellent.

“But what a player Stevie was back then! I believe he was retired, but he could be a youth coach here. Incredible. It would have been lovely to have Stevie and me in the same roles, with him as the player and me as the coach. So, this is Stevie.

“It would have been a different answer six years ago, but now that I’m here and know him as a person and a player, it’s an easy answer.”

Between 2017 and 2018, Gerrard was on Klopp’s coaching staff at Liverpool, first as a youth coach and subsequently as a coach for the Under-18 and Under-19 teams.

He did, however, leave the Reds in June 2018 to take over as manager of the Rangers. In his time with the team, Gerrard has led them back to the top of Scottish football, earning the Scottish Premiership title last season after completing the complete league season. “The summary has come to an end.”