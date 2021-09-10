To avoid a repeat of the Liverpool transfer crisis, FSG must demonstrate that lessons have been learned.

This summer, only one newcomer walked through Anfield’s doors.

After Liverpool fans hoped that a lack of spending in the January transfer window, when they only spent £3 million to try to solve their defensive injury crisis, the early arrival of Ibrahima Konate in the window for £36 million from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig had given some hope that other areas would be addressed, the early arrival of Ibrahima Konate in the window for £36 million from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig had given some hope that other areas would be addressed.

As the days went into weeks and the transfer season closed, Konate remained the club’s only new signing, while players such as Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mark Grujic, and Taiwo Awoniyi all left on permanent agreements.

There’s little doubt that the Reds’ reliance on the contracted transfer market for the kinds of transactions that have been their bread and butter and boosted their transfer spending in recent seasons played a role. Wilson, Shaqiri, Grujic, and Awoniyi were sold for roughly £38 million, but in a pre-pandemic market, they would have been looking for closer to £60 million. Deals like the ones they made for Jordan Ibe, Dominic Solanke, and Rhian Brewster never came to fruition.

While the public face may seem that manager Jurgen Klopp was content with just one addition, the lack of action in addressing their attacking alternatives suggests that the decision was driven by financial considerations rather than a desire to save money.

Konate was a requirement that was met. A young centre defender of the correct age and profile who has the potential to become a world-class player. Liverpool will be sure that when he establishes himself at Anfield, the 22-year-value old’s will skyrocket.

With the signing of Konate, Fabinho's role as a substitute defender was no longer required, allowing him to return to midfield, where he was sorely missed last season when forced to play farther back. And there was some, with Thiago Alcantara seeking for a full season after injury setbacks in his debut season with the Reds, and the club hope Naby Keita delivers this season.