TN police arrest self-styled Guru from Delhi on POCSO charges  

The Tamil Nadu Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department police, the elite wing of the state police force, has arrested controversial Guru, Shiv Shankar Baba, from New Delhi. Baba was absconding from Tamil Nadu after a few former students of his residential school, including a minor, complained that he had molested them.

Shiv Shankar Baba runs a residential school in the outskirts of Chennai, Sushil Hari International Residential School and students of this school and former students had complained against him.

The Mahabalipuram All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) has registered three cases against Shiv Shankar Baba under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

A senior police officer told IANS, “Cases were filed based on three complaints against him and one of them is a minor and they have alleged that Shiv Shankar Baba had sexually harassed them a few years ago while they were studying in the school.”

After Baba failed to appear before the police stating that he was under medication, the police raided his premises and found that he was absconding. After a few days of search, CBCID, the elite squad of the Tamil Nadu police, arrested the self-styled Guru on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Police sources said that he will be produced before a court in New Delhi and will be brought to Chennai on Wednesday itself.

