Tina O’Brien, the daughter of Corrie’s Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas, is a spitting image of her mother.

Fans of Coronation Street couldn’t believe how much Tina O’Brien and her daughter Scarlett looked alike as she celebrated her 13th birthday.

Tina and Scarlett’s father, Ryan Thomas, paid tribute to her birthday on Instagram with a series of photos.

Tina, 38, of Corrie, uploaded a history of photos with Scarlett, including her original pregnancy scan, toddler pictures, and Scarlett with Tina’s husband Adam Crofts.

Scarlett introduced her soap star mother to her future husband, Adam, when she approached him in a Starbucks as a toddler and said, “Hello dude.”

Tina captioned the photo, according to the M.E.N: “Oh, my heart, how is my 13-year-old daughter doing? Scarlett, I wish you a very happy birthday.” “Right, ok, can time please slow down now?” she added. Ryan shared photos from Scarlett’s birthday celebrations with his family at Rosso restaurant on his Instagram account.

“Happy 13th Birthday to my baby child,” Ryan, who portrayed Jason Grimshaw on the drama, said.

“My daughter is a teenager,” he wrote with a wailing-face emoji.

Ryan’s fiancee Lucy Mecklenburgh and their baby boy Roman, whom they welcomed in March, Ryan’s brothers Adam and Scott and Teddy and Elsie-Rose, and the Thomas brothers’ mother Gail were also present.

One Instagram user wrote: “She’s just stunning. Tina’s doppelgänger. Scarlett, happy 13th birthday!” Scarlett was out for dinner at Archie’s burger bar for pre-birthday celebrations last week, and her happy father tweeted a snapshot of her.

“Looks like her mummy here,” one follower commented.

Scarlett seemed to be destined for a career on the stage, following in the footsteps of her artistic parents.

Tina released a video of Scarlett singing the Freya Ridings tearjerker Lost Without You earlier this year, captioning it with the words: “I’m sure she’ll kill me if I post this, but I’m so proud of her and her incredible voice.

“I could listen to her sing for the rest of my life.”

Scarlett dazzled Ryan last Father’s Day by belting out With You from Ghost The Musical.

Scarlett wanted to perform in musical theater, Tina stated in 2019.

“She started singing at the age of three,” Tina explained.

